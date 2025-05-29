Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan To Anushka Sharma: 7 Celebrities Who Gave Up Meat — And What They Eat Instead

7 Celebrities Who Gave Up Meat — And What They Eat Instead -- taking | Image: X

Bollywood celebrities often inspire their fans with their commitment to healthy lifestyles. Their fitness journeys and viral diet plans frequently spark curiosity and admiration.

While many believe that eating meat is key to staying fit, some celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and more have completely given up non-vegetarian food. They adopted vegetarianism for various reasons and have maintained it for years. If you're considering making the switch, here are eight celebrities who chose to embrace a vegetarian lifestyle.

Shraddha Kapoor

In 2020, PETA named Shraddha Kapoor the ‘hottest’ vegetarian. Recently, she shared on Instagram that she avoids eating meat. Despite receiving criticism in the comments, Shraddha continues to follow a vegetarian lifestyle. She revealed that PETA's cookbook inspired her and described herself as a smart eater who cannot completely give up food.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian. He decided to give up meat after reading Life Is Fair by Brian Hines, a book gifted to him by his father, Pankaj Kapur. In 2011, he was also named one of Asia's ‘sexiest’ vegetarians.

Riteish Deshmukh



Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia became vegetarians a few years ago. They also started Imagine Meats, a venture that produces plant-based meat as an excellent alternative to non-vegetarian food.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was recognised as PETA’s ‘hottest’ vegetarian celebrity three times. The actor prioritises healthy living and revealed that he quit meat, rice, fizzy drinks, smoking, and alcohol to maintain his health.

Kangana Ranaut

Image: X

Kangana Ranaut earned PETA's Hottest Vegetarian title after giving up meat. In an interview, she shared, "Spiritually, being a non-vegetarian was blocking me. It was hard to leave, and I won't say that I don't crave it, but you can do it with your willpower." She also revealed that she became vegan because dairy caused her acidity.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan once enjoyed eating fish, chicken, eggs, and meat. However, his diet changed drastically after his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared a powerful video with him. This inspired him to not only become a vegetarian but also adopt a vegan lifestyle, giving up dairy entirely.

Anushka Sharma