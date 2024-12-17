Published 22:48 IST, December 17th 2024
Sip Your Way To Wellness With This Hydrating Amla Juice + Recipe
Check out this simple yet refreshing-hydrating Amla juice recipe to boost your overall health.
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Amla Juice | Image: Pixabay
Amla juice is not only delicious but also packed with numerous health benefits.
When you drink Amla Juice, it helps to boost your immunity with its rich vitamin C content, aids digestion and promotes gut health, improves liver function and helps detoxify the body, supports heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and many more.
A food blogger Manjiri Mestry, known as Indian Foodie Kitchen on Instagram, shares a delightful Amla juice recipe with her 85,000+ followers.
Check out the recipe to make Amla juice
Ingredients:
- 4-5 fresh amla (Indian gooseberries), deseeded and chopped
- 1 teaspoon jaggery powder
- 5-6 whole peppercorns
- 5-6 fresh curry leaves
- 1-inch piece of ginger peeled and chopped
- 1 cup water
Method:
- Blend the chopped amla, jaggery powder, peppercorns, curry leaves, ginger, and 1 cup of water until smooth.
- Strain the mixture to remove solids.
- Pour into glasses and enjoy immediately.
