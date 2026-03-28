Skip The Queues, Here's How To Make The Perfect Benne Dosa At Home

Benne dosa has become the internet's latest obsession. The special kind of dosa traces its origins in Karnataka. A staple in the area, benne dosa simply means ‘butter dosa'. It is typically characterised as being crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and generously soaked in butter. Several outlets across the country are now selling the speciality, causing netizens to flock to get a taste of the viral dish. However, there are easy ways in which you can prepare the benne dosa at home.

Prepare a thicker batter

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The first step is getting the batter right. Unlike regular dosa, benne dosa batter is slightly thicker and fluffier. Use a mix of rice, urad dal, and a small portion of poha (flattened rice) to achieve that soft yet crisp texture. Ideally, the batter should be left to ferment overnight in warmer climates. The fermentation is key to achieving the signature taste and lightness.



Use a cast-iron tawa

Next comes the tawa (griddle). A well-seasoned cast-iron tawa works best for benne dosa. Heat it well before pouring the batter, but make sure it’s not too hot, or the batter won’t spread evenly. Unlike paper-thin dosas, benne dosa is slightly thicker and does not need to be spread too much.

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Use butter generously

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The star ingredient of the dish is butter, or “benne” as it’s called in Kannada. Be generous. Add dollops of butter around the edges and on top of the dosa as it cooks. This not only enhances the flavour but also gives it that rich, golden finish.

Maintain the temperature

Timing is crucial. Cook the dosa on medium heat to ensure it turns crispy without burning. Unlike masala dosa, benne dosa is often served plain or with a light potato filling. Fold it gently once the edges lift and the bottom turns golden brown.



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