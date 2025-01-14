Starbucks Alters Open Door Policy: What Does It Mean For You?

Winters, open-door policy, hot chocolate could make anyone straightway think of Starbucks; however, this has to change in 2025. The Seattle-headquartered international coffee chain has reversed its open-door policy and requires customers to purchase something before making use of its bathrooms facilities or even gain access to their patios, and cafes.

What triggered the open-door policy by Starbucks?

Starbucks took an inclusive stance following an incident at a Philadelphia location where two Black men were arrested for sitting in the cafe without making a purchase. This caused massive backlash as it was captured on video. Starbucks was led to re-consider its stance.

The open-door policy initiated by Starbucks in 2018 was extremely popular among the brands loyalists, especially ones working from home or freelancers looking to step out of their residences. In case, you think long hours with your college buddies at Starbucks is still possible, that's not the case unless you pay up with effect from January 27.

The new code is meant to encourage paying consumers to come return. According to several reports, the 1971-established coffee chain was struggling as of late.

“A code ‘is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,’ Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said,” citing a USA Today report.

What does Starbucks' new code signify for brand loyalists?

We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers. The 'Coffeehouse Code of Conduct' is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that Starbucks' spaces – including their cafes, patios and restrooms – are for use by partners and customers.