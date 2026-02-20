Stay Refreshed This Ramadan: Try These Thirst-Quenching Drinks For Iftar

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds deep importance for Muslims around the world. During this sacred month, believers observe a daily fast called Roza. They avoid eating and drinking from dawn until sunset. In the evening, they end their fast with communal prayers (salah) after sighting the crescent moon. After spending many hours without food or water, the drink you choose at iftar truly matters.

Proper hydration plays a vital role during this time. It does more than simply ease thirst; it helps restore the body’s balance, renew energy levels, and prepare you for the next day’s fast. Although sugary fizzy drinks or heavy beverages may look appealing, they often cause bloating and leave you feeling thirsty again. Instead, you can choose healthier and more refreshing drinks that nourish both your body and your spirit.

Coconut Water:

Coconut water works as a natural electrolyte drink packed with potassium and magnesium. It replaces the minerals your body loses during fasting and keeps you refreshed. Its mild sweetness offers a healthier option than processed juices.

Fresh Fruit Juices:

Choose juices made from watermelon, orange, or pomegranate to stay hydrated and boost your vitamin and antioxidant intake. Always pick freshly squeezed juice without added sugar to prevent sudden drops in energy.

Milk and Dates:

Many people break their fast with milk and dates because this combination hydrates and nourishes the body. Milk restores fluids and supplies protein, while dates provide natural sugars for quick energy. This pairing feels gentle on the stomach after long hours without food.

Lemon Water:

Start your meal with a glass of warm or chilled lemon water to refresh your body. It supports digestion, delivers vitamin C, and helps cleanse the system. Add a little honey to enhance the taste and make it more soothing.

Smoothies:

Blend fruits with yoghurt or milk to create a drink that hydrates and boosts energy. A banana and date smoothie or a berry and yoghurt mix keeps you full and refreshed, making it suitable for suhoor as well.

Soup Broths:

Drink clear soups such as lentil or chicken broth to hydrate and nourish your body. They prepare your stomach for heavier meals and provide warmth and essential electrolytes.