Street Food Guide: 3 Popular Streets In Udaipur To Relish Lip-smacking Dishes

Udaipur, situated amidst the Aravalli Hills of Rajasthan, is fondly referred to as the 'City of Lakes'. Some travel portals have named Udaipur as the 'Venice of East', because of its serene backdrop. Reportedly, its mesmerising backdrop and beautiful lakes make Udaipur the most visited tourist location by newly-weds. An online portal recommends a trip to iconic places like Lake Palace, Jag Niwas Palace, Lake Pichola and Gardens of Udaipur.

Explore the Rajasthani Cuisine

Rajasthan is reportedly referred to as the heritage capital of India. It has a rich history and a regal heritage to its name. Reportedly, Rajasthani cuisine is highly influenced by its location. Some of the popular dishes from the Rajasthani cuisine are- Dal Baati Churma, Ghewar, Balushahi, among others.

Street food in Udaipur

Udaipur serves the best street food in the state of Rajasthan. Every other street is filled with the aroma of jalebi, kachori and dahi vada. Street food vendors are present at every nook and corner of Udaipur. Take a look at three streets that serve the best street food in Udaipur.

Sukhadia Circle

Located on the Ranakpur-Mount Abu road, Sukhadia circle reportedly serves the best street food in the city. Sukhadia circle serves everything from Chinese to Indian, which is gorged by locals and tourists alike. Some of the most popular food joints at the Sukhadia Circle are Bhole Mishthan and Egg Curry Stand.

Dudh Talai

Located near Shiva Niwas Palace, Dudh Talai reportedly serves the best Rajasthani cuisine in Udaipur. Dudh Talai reportedly serves tasty authentic Rajasthani dishes like Dal Baati Churma and Dal Poori. Some of the most popular food joints at Dudh Talai are Manoj Prakash Dal Poodi & Dal Baati Center and Bohra Ganpati Mishthan.

Bombay Market

Located in the centre of Udaipur, the market is situated near the Fatehsagar Lake. Bombay Market serves some of the best chaat and Chinese in the city. People from all around the city come over to Bombay Market to relish cold coffee. Some of the most popular food joints in Bombay Market are R.K. Fast Food and Vinod Fast Food and Multi-Cuisine Cafe.

