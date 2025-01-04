Study Finds Plant Based Milk Have Less Nutrition In Contrast To Cow Milk

Plant based milk is a non-diary alternative that is made from various plant sources. Meanwhile, plant based milk are recommended to those lactose intolerant individuals by healthcare professionals, in today's time many people who loves trying out new stuffs also seize the opportunity to relish on the plant based product.

But interestingly, in a recent research study spearheaded by Professor Marianne Nissen Lund of the University of Copenhagen, reveals plant based milk is less nutritious in contrast to cow’s milk.

Plant based milk Vs. Cow Milk

Plant based milk Vs. Cow Milk. Image Pexels

Professor Lund explains, "We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken.”

The University of Copenhagen's professor, came to conclusion that after studying ten types of tea, plant based milk and cow milk are nutritional not equivalent. Confirming, while plant based foods are beneficial, Professor Lund stressed that one can solely not rely on pant based milk for source of nutrition.

Nutritional value of the two types of milk

The researchers found out that the milk that comes from cow contains 3.4 grams of protein per liter, meanwhile eight out of 10 plant-based drinks contain just 0.4 to 1.1 grams.