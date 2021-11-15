Thanjavur Gets India's 1st Museum To Show Food Security Story From 'ship To Mouth'

Union Minister for Commerce, Industry, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurated India's first Food Museum in Thanjavur on Monday and said that the steps were being undertaken to make India the largest food exporters and move up from the current position of the world's fifth-largest food exporter.

On the opening of the Food Security Museum in Thanjavur, the Union Minister opined that the museum showcased India's agricultural transformation from dependency to self-sufficiency. According to him, the Food Security Museum is the first museum in India to depict India's food security journey from "ship to mouth" to being one of the world's largest food grain exporters. He stated that the Agricultural History of India will now be housed in Tamil Nadu's Cultural Capital.



According to the Union Minister, the Centre's goal was always aimed at empowering farmers to feed India and the globe, while also earning a good income. From the highest levels of procurement to the delivery of foodgrains, he said, the PM's commitment to farmers and migrant workers is indeed an admiration.

'FCI’s commitment during the pandemic was commendable'

He went on to say that Prime Minister Modi's first instinct was to protect the underprivileged and migrants when the COVID pandemic broke out across India. He praised FCI for its commitment and efforts in distributing food to over 80 million people at an expense of Rs. 2 lakh crore under the PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana), ensuring that "no poor person sleeps hungry." Every month, each beneficiary received 5 kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of pulses.



“I thank PM Modi for his commitment, the whole country is indebted to PM for his support during such a challenging time. The buzzword of ‘Food Security, has attracted the attention of every nation in the world. ‘Food Security is synonymous with ‘Farmer Security,’ Goyal apprised.

PM Modi’s commitment to the welfare of farmers’ is unparalleled: Goyal

Piyush Goyal affirmed that 'Farmer Security' is followed by 'Consumer Security.' The Centre has taken reformative initiatives, resulting in the highest level of foodgrain procurement from farmers at MSP. "India has evolved as a trusted partner to the globe because of its resilience, capability, and capacity," he said.

He claimed that the government's dedication to the people of India's food security is unparalleled, as demonstrated by the greatest procurement of foodgrains from farmers at Minimum Support Prices. The procurement of the crops has also been extended to states like Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where farmers previously did not have access to MSP procurement, he added.

