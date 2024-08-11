Published 20:08 IST, August 11th 2024

The Gold Medal Goes To ... The Chocolate Muffin. At The Olympic Village, The Bakery Shines

Freshly cooked bread and a selection of French pastries were meant to be the stars of the Olympic village where athletes from across the world have packed the on-site bakery. But the gold medalist was a surprise: the American-inspired chocolate muffin is what went viral on social media.