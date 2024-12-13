This Festive Season Try Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog + Easy Recipe

As the holiday season approaches, traditional drinks and cuisines are essential to capturing the true spirit of Christmas. With less than two weeks left to celebrate, it’s time to hone your cooking skills and make your Christmas parties and dinners even more memorable.

Reinventing eggnog for the holidays

Eggnog, a classic holiday drink, is traditionally made with a mix of alcohol, milk, cream, sugar, and spices. However, for a twist, let’s explore a non-alcoholic version that’s just as delightful.

While eggnog is often associated with alcohol, the non-alcoholic variant is equally popular and perfect for everyone to enjoy. This creamy and festive drink will surely add a touch of warmth and cheer to your holiday gatherings!

Ingredients To Make Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog

2 cups heavy cream

1 + 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg, freshly grated

3 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs, room temperature

4 egg yolks, room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

whipped cream (optional, for topping)

ground cinnamon (optional, for topping)

extra nutmeg (optional, for topping)

(Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog. Image: aheadofthyme.com)

Instructions To Prepare Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog