Top 10 Recipes Indians Googled The Most In 2024, According To Google | Image: Instagram

The year is winding down, and Google has unveiled its “Year In Search” report for 2024, highlighting the top trends across various categories, including food, travel, entertainment, and more. Among the fascinating insights is the list of recipes that captured the attention of Indian searchers.

In the recipe category, the report reveals a delightful blend of social media-inspired trends and traditional festive delicacies that dominated the Indian palate in 2024.

Check out the most-searched recipes that made waves this year

Olympic Chocolate Muffins: This muffin went viral on social media and Google searches during the Paris Olympics 2024. The delicious treat was served at the Athletes’s village, where Olympians were left in awe of the sweet treat. One self-proclaimed man ‘Olympic Village Muffin Man’ shared a couple of videos on social media and they went viral leaving everyone wanting to try.