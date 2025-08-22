Traditional Ganesh Chaturthi Recipes With A Twist To Celebrate Lord Ganesha's Birthday, Recipes Inside

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, wellness and good fortune. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be celebrated on Wednesday, September 27.

On this auspicious day, devotees offer prayers and make traditional dishes such as modaks and laddoos (Lord Ganesha's favourites) to seek his blessings.

On this festival, you can try out these unique modern Ganesh Chaturthi recipes:

Ukdadiche Modak with Bourbon Twist

To make this traditional Maharashtrian dumpling, prepare soft rice flour dough with lukewarm water, ghee, and salt. Cook coconut and jaggery in ghee until they melt, add cardamom, nutmeg, and bourbon biscuits. Shape this into small cups, fill with the mixture, pleat, and seal. Now, steam until it's cooked. Drizzle with ghee and serve.

Black Sesame Modak

Black Sesame Modak, also known as Ellu kozhukattai, is a delicious yet healthy dish. This recipe combines the nutty flavour of black sesame seeds with the sweetness of jaggery, enveloped in a soft rice flour dough and then steamed.

Saviyan Kheer

This creamy seviyan kheer is a North Indian sweet made with wheat vermicelli, milk, sugar, dry fruits, and flavoured with spices. This easy recipe comes together within 20 minutes and makes for an excellent dessert or sweet.

Almond and Goji Berry Boondi Laddoo

This recipe can be made by incorporating the nutty crunch of almonds and the sweetness and chewiness of goji berries.

Sabudana Tikki

