Published 19:05 IST, February 7th 2025
Valentine’s Day 2025: Surprise Your Sweetheart On Chocolate Day With Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Delightful Dessert
A dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.
Chocolate Delice | Image: Pexels
Valentine’s Day 2025: Chocolate Day, celebrated on February 9 during Valentine’s Week, is the perfect excuse to indulge in decadent treats.
This year, make the occasion extra special with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Chocolate Delice, a dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.
Chocolate Delice
Ingredient:
- 5-7 digestive biscuits
- 5-7 almonds
- 4-6 walnuts
- 1 tablespoon butter + 1 teaspoon
- 1/3 cup fresh cream
- ½ teaspoon gelatin
- ½ cup whipped cream
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line the base of the spring bottom mold with an aluminum foil.
- Grind biscuits to make a fine powder.
- Roughly chop almonds and walnuts.
- Take 1 tablespoon butter in a microwave-proof bowl and heat in microwavethe till melted. Add biscuit powder and chopped almonds and walnuts and mix well.
- Take a lined spring bottom mould, put biscuit-butter mixture and level it out. Put the mould in preheated oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes.
- To prepare chocolate filling, roughly chop chocolate and transfer in a bowl.
- Heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to boil.
- Take some water in a microwave proof bowl. Add gelatin and set aside to bloom.
- Add hot cream to chocolate bowl and whisk well till chocolate melts. Set aside to cool.
- Heat gelatin mixture in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat and cool.
- Reserve some chocolate mixture for glaze in a bowl.
- Add 1/3 of whipped cream to chocolate mixture and fold well. Add remaining whipped cream and fold gently.
- Add 1 teaspoon gelatin to reserved chocolate.
- Add 1 tablespoon chocolate-cream mixture to remaining gelatin, mix and add to remaining chocolate-cream mixture and fold well.
- Fill in some chocolate-cream-gelatin mixture in the mould and tap. Refrigerate till semi-set.
- Add remaining butter to chocolate-gelatin mixture, mix and heat in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat, mix and pour it over semi-set quiche and spread evenly.
- Refrigerate for 7-8 hours or till fully set. Serve
