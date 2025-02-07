sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul's EVM Rant | RBI Cuts Repo Rate | Deported Indians Return | Bangladesh Violence | Maha Kumbh | Trump 2.0 |

Published 19:05 IST, February 7th 2025

Valentine’s Day 2025: Surprise Your Sweetheart On Chocolate Day With Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Delightful Dessert

A dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chocolate Delice
Chocolate Delice | Image: Pexels

Valentine’s Day 2025: Chocolate Day, celebrated on February 9 during Valentine’s Week, is the perfect excuse to indulge in decadent treats.

This year, make the occasion extra special with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Chocolate Delice, a dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.

Chocolate Delice

Ingredient:

  • 5-7 digestive biscuits
  • 5-7 almonds
  • 4-6 walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon butter + 1 teaspoon
  • 1/3 cup fresh cream
  • ½ teaspoon gelatin
  • ½ cup whipped cream

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line the base of the spring bottom mold with an aluminum foil.
  • Grind biscuits to make a fine powder.
  • Roughly chop almonds and walnuts.
  • Take 1 tablespoon butter in a microwave-proof bowl and heat in microwavethe till melted. Add biscuit powder and chopped almonds and walnuts and mix well.
  • Take a lined spring bottom mould, put biscuit-butter mixture and level it out. Put the mould in preheated oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes.
  • To prepare chocolate filling, roughly chop chocolate and transfer in a bowl.
  • Heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to boil.
  • Take some water in a microwave proof bowl. Add gelatin and set aside to bloom.
  • Add hot cream to chocolate bowl and whisk well till chocolate melts. Set aside to cool.
  • Heat gelatin mixture in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat and cool.
  • Reserve some chocolate mixture for glaze in a bowl.
  • Add 1/3 of whipped cream to chocolate mixture and fold well. Add remaining whipped cream and fold gently.
  • Add 1 teaspoon gelatin to reserved chocolate.
  • Add 1 tablespoon chocolate-cream mixture to remaining gelatin, mix and add to remaining chocolate-cream mixture and fold well.
  • Fill in some chocolate-cream-gelatin mixture in the mould and tap. Refrigerate till semi-set.
  • Add remaining butter to chocolate-gelatin mixture, mix and heat in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat, mix and pour it over semi-set quiche and spread evenly.
  • Refrigerate for 7-8 hours or till fully set. Serve

Updated 19:05 IST, February 7th 2025