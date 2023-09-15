What Is Black Turmeric? Know Its Health Benefits

In the world of wellness and natural remedies, black turmeric is quickly gaining recognition for its remarkable health benefits. This lesser-known variant of the popular yellow turmeric has a diverse range of healing properties. From lung health to skin conditions and even cancer prevention, black turmeric seems to be a true wonder herb.

2 things you need to know

Black turmeric offers diverse health benefits, from pain relief to cancer prevention.

It's vital to use black turmeric in moderation for best results.

Health benefits of black turmeric

Respiratory health

Black turmeric has shown impressive results in improving and treating various lung illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe irritated airways, providing relief to those suffering from respiratory issues.

(Black turmeric offers various health benefits | Image: Pinterest)

Skin conditions

Individuals dealing with leukoderma, a skin condition characterised by white patches, can find solace in Black turmeric. Applying a paste made from this variant can help mitigate the effects of leukoderma and promote healthier skin.

Pain relief

Black turmeric is renowned for its potent pain-relieving properties. Whether it's rashes, toothaches, osteoarthritis, or stomach problems, this natural remedy can alleviate discomfort. It's important to use it in moderation and follow recommended dosages.

Cancer prevention

Scientific studies have revealed that the curcumin in black turmeric may inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Additionally, it has been found to modify pre-cancerous changes in the body's organs, making it a potential ally in cancer prevention.

Fat metabolism

Black turmeric aids in the breakdown of dietary fat in the body, which can be particularly beneficial for those striving to maintain a healthy weight and manage their cholesterol levels.

Skin itch relief

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of black turmeric also make it effective in alleviating skin itching, providing relief to those dealing with persistent skin discomfort.

Natural antioxidant

Like its yellow counterpart, black turmeric is a powerful natural antioxidant. It helps combat free radicals in the body, protecting cells from oxidative stress and supporting overall health.

Pain management

Black turmeric's presence in Ibuprofen makes it a valuable ingredient for addressing the pain associated with old osteoarthritis.

Colitis treatment

Consumption of black turmeric extract has shown promise in treating colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

Incorporating black turmeric into your daily routine can offer a myriad of health benefits, but it's essential to consult a healthcare professional for guidance on dosage and usage, especially if you have underlying health conditions.