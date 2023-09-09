What Is Monk Fruit Sweetner? An Healthy Alternative To Sugar

If you're someone who can't resist the allure of sugary treats or an afternoon sweet escape, you're not alone. Sugar, with its seductive sweetness, often hides in foods we least suspect. Sugar overload can lead to weight gain and a myriad of health issues. But fear not, sweet-toothed folks, as there's a healthier alternative in town – Monk fruit sweetener.

2 things you need to know

Monk fruit sweetener offers natural, guilt-free sweetness.

Approved by the FDA, it's safe for various dietary needs.

What is Monk Fruit?

Originating from southern China and historically cultivated by Buddhist monks, Monk fruit, scientifically known as Siraitia grosvenorii or lo han guo, is a small melon-like fruit. It belongs to the same family as gourds, such as pumpkins and melons, and has been utilised for centuries in Eastern countries for medicinal purposes, addressing issues like intestinal problems and the common cold. However, its role as a sweetener is relatively recent.

(Momordica grosvenori fruits another name for Monk Fruit | Image: Shutterstock)

Monk fruit's claim to fame lies in its remarkable sweetness. Depending on its mogroside content, it can be a staggering 100 to 250 times sweeter than regular sugar. This intense sweetness is attributed to the antioxidants naturally present in the fruit.

The process of making Monk fruit sugar involves several steps:

1. Crushing the fruit to extract its juice.

2. Mixing the juice with hot water and filtering it to obtain the fruit infusion.

3. Drying the sweet infusion to create a powder known as monk fruit sugar.

(Monk fruit is a natural sweetener and has various health benefits | Image: iStock)

Benefits of Monk Fruit Sugar

One of the standout features of Monk fruit sugar is its minimal to non-existent aftertaste, a common issue with many sweeteners. Moreover, it offers a plethora of health benefits:

- Calorie reduction: Monk fruit sugar is metabolised differently than regular sugar, allowing you to reduce your calorie intake.

- Blood sugar control: It doesn't affect blood sugar levels and can even improve glycemic control.

- Anti-inflammatory properties: The mogrosides found in monk fruit sugar possess anti-inflammatory effects.

- Cancer-fighting potential: Mogrosides may aid the body in its fight against cancer.

- Cavity-free indulgence: Since monk fruit sugar lacks actual sugar, it doesn't contribute to dental cavities.

- Economical sweetness: Due to its exceptional sweetness (150-200 times sweeter than sugar), you only need a small amount to satisfy your cravings, making it a cost-effective choice.

Monk Fruit for Dietary Needs

Monk fruit sugar has received the coveted stamp of approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is categorised as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). Its unique properties make it a safe option for individuals with diabetes, and it's commonly used as a sugar substitute in ketogenic diets.

While monk fruit sugar is approved for general use, limited research is available on its effects on children and pregnant individuals. Therefore, moderation is key, especially if you have underlying medical conditions. Always consult your healthcare provider before incorporating this sugar substitute or any others into your diet.

In your quest for sweetness without the sugar-induced guilt, monk fruit sugar stands as a worthy contender, offering both delectable taste and a multitude of health benefits. So go ahead, and indulge your sweet tooth, the healthier way!