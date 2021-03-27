What Makes Kopi Luwak The Most Expensive Coffee In The World? Find Out

India is not only one of Asia’s biggest countries but also the third-largest producer & exporter of coffee in the continent. In recent years, coffee has become a go-to drink for many Indians. However, in 2017, Indian coffee producers kicked it up a notch and started producing the most expensive coffee in the world, made from the poop of a specific breed of cat. Recently many Twitter users have been talking about the coffee from cat poop. The cat poop coffee is being sold in the Coorg district of Karnataka and also in many Gulf & European countries under the name Kopi Luwak. Learn more about the coffee made from cat excreta.

Remember when brewers were all making kopi luwak beers? What a time that was. — Nick (@NickInVancity) March 19, 2021

The most expensive coffee in the world is produced in India

Kopi Luwak as it is popularly known is produced from the faeces of the civet cat. To be more precise, the process of making this coffee starts when coffee beans are digested by civet cats. According to a report in Business Insider, the faeces of the civet cat are then collected, processed & sold. Kopi Luwak is a drink of the elite and is consumed widely in Gulf nations & in Europe. It costs somewhere around Rs 20,000-25,000/kg abroad.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Naturally one might wonder, what is so special about this drink. The report reveals that the credit for its exorbitant price goes to the fact that it is believed to be very nutritious. One must also factor in the high cost of production, which involves animal dropping, wastage during processing and quality certification.

Kopi Luwak coffee price in Indian rupees

In India, it is a new startup firm in Coorg that is making this luxurious coffee available to the local people. Another report in Hindustan Times reveals that Coorg Consolidated Commodities (CCC) has taken the first step to making this luxury product available to people in Karnataka. It is being produced and sold locally under the brand Ainmane.

So far the coffee is being sold only in one outlet of the company, located at Club Mahindra Madikeri Resort. It is being sold at Rs 8,000 per kg at the outlet, which is expensive in itself but is still considerably less than its overseas pricing. The coffee is still not a viable export commodity given its high certification cost and current low quantity of production.

Image Credit: Unsplash/Shutterstock