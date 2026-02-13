Wholesome Homemade Porridge Ideas For Babies

Here are some porridge recipes you can try making for your baby at home | Image: Republic

In homes across India, the comforting aroma of simmering porridge has long signaled love in its purest form. From grandma’s gentle stirring of rice kanji to modern moms blending oats with fruits, porridge remains a timeless first food. For pre-toddlers, those curious little humans just discovering textures and tastes, homemade porridge is not just a meal; it’s a milestone. As parents grow increasingly mindful about additives and sugar content in packaged baby foods, traditional kitchen wisdom is making a powerful comeback. The good news? Creating nutrient-rich, gut-friendly, and flavourful porridges at home is simpler than ever.

Here are five healthy homemade porridge ideas perfect for pre-toddlers:

Ragi and Almond Power Porridge

A staple in many South Indian households, ragi (finger millet) is a calcium-rich super grain ideal for growing bones. Lightly roast and powder ragi, cook it well with water or breast milk/formula, and add a pinch of powdered soaked almonds for healthy fats. Its smooth texture makes it easy to digest, while its natural earthiness helps babies develop a taste for wholesome grains early on.

Apple Cinnamon Oats Mash

Oats are gentle on tiny tummies and rich in fibre. Slow-cook oats until soft, blend with steamed apple puree, and add the tiniest hint of cinnamon for warmth (if pediatrician-approved). This naturally sweet porridge avoids added sugar while offering iron and antioxidants, perfect for babies transitioning to thicker textures.

Moong Dal and Rice Comfort Blend

Inspired by classic khichdi, this protein-packed porridge combines well-cooked yellow moong dal with rice, blended into a silky consistency. A drop of homemade ghee enhances both flavour and nutrient absorption. It’s light, nourishing, and ideal for lunch feeds.

Banana and Poha Soft Porridge

Flattened rice (poha) softens quickly when soaked and cooked. Blend it with ripe mashed banana for a potassium-rich, energy-boosting meal. This option works beautifully as a quick breakfast and introduces babies to familiar Indian staples in a baby-friendly form.

Carrot and Pumpkin Rice Porridge