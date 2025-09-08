Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 8 September 2025 at 18:03 IST

Why Garlic and Onion Should Be Avoided During Fasting? Know The Reason Here

The consumption of garlic and onion is believed to direct energy downward, encourage restlessness, and trigger emotions like anger and desire, which can distract the mind from spiritual focus. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Representation of photo
Representation of photo | Image: Freepik
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

In Indian tradition, food is considered more than a source of nutrition; it is believed to directly influence, mind and overall spiritual state. Hindu philosophy divides food into three specific categories such as satvik, rajasik, and tamasik. Out of these, the satvik diet during fasting or worship is considered essential for achieving mental stability and spiritual focus.

Classification of food in Hindu philosophy

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the publication of TheHansIndia, Satvik food is regarded as pure, calming, and supportive of mental clarity and self-control. Rajasik foods are stimulating, often provoking desires and restlessness. Tamasik foods are thought to induce lethargy, irritability, and negative tendencies.

Why are garlic and onions avoided?

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The consumption of garlic and onion is believed to direct energy downward, encourage restlessness, and trigger emotions like anger and desire, which can distract the mind from spiritual focus. By excluding these ingredients, devotees aim to preserve inner calm, enhance concentration, and maintain harmony between the body and mind.

Mythological and cultural associations

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the mythology, the exclusion of garlic and onion is supported by traditional stories that link their origin to impure or negative energies. In mythological accounts, certain foods are believed to have emerged from events associated with demonic forces, which reinforces their classification as Tamasik.

READ MORE: Which Everyday Foods Are You Eating In The Wrong Way, Know Tips To Fix Them

The Purpose of Satvik Fasting

Represenation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Satvik foods, such as fruits, milk, curd, grains, and vegetables, are recommended because they keep the body light and the mind stable. Consuming these foods, individuals can focus more fully on meditation, prayer, or spiritual reflection, rather than being physical cravings and emotional disturbances.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 8 September 2025 at 18:03 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source