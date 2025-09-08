Updated 8 September 2025 at 18:03 IST
Why Garlic and Onion Should Be Avoided During Fasting? Know The Reason Here
In Indian tradition, food is considered more than a source of nutrition; it is believed to directly influence, mind and overall spiritual state. Hindu philosophy divides food into three specific categories such as satvik, rajasik, and tamasik. Out of these, the satvik diet during fasting or worship is considered essential for achieving mental stability and spiritual focus.
Classification of food in Hindu philosophy
According to the publication of TheHansIndia, Satvik food is regarded as pure, calming, and supportive of mental clarity and self-control. Rajasik foods are stimulating, often provoking desires and restlessness. Tamasik foods are thought to induce lethargy, irritability, and negative tendencies.
Why are garlic and onions avoided?
The consumption of garlic and onion is believed to direct energy downward, encourage restlessness, and trigger emotions like anger and desire, which can distract the mind from spiritual focus. By excluding these ingredients, devotees aim to preserve inner calm, enhance concentration, and maintain harmony between the body and mind.
Mythological and cultural associations
According to the mythology, the exclusion of garlic and onion is supported by traditional stories that link their origin to impure or negative energies. In mythological accounts, certain foods are believed to have emerged from events associated with demonic forces, which reinforces their classification as Tamasik.
The Purpose of Satvik Fasting
Satvik foods, such as fruits, milk, curd, grains, and vegetables, are recommended because they keep the body light and the mind stable. Consuming these foods, individuals can focus more fully on meditation, prayer, or spiritual reflection, rather than being physical cravings and emotional disturbances.
