Published 13:56 IST, November 30th 2024
Winter Delight: Indulge In Crispy Onion And Chive Pakoras For The Perfect Tea-Time Treat
Vegetable fritters taste even better during the cold winter months when paired with a steaming cup of tea. Check out the recipe...
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Garlic Chives | Image: Pexels
Pakora, also known as fritter, originated in India. It is a very popular snack that Indians love to indulge in regardless of the season. But did you know that these vegetable fritters taste even better during the cold winter months when paired with a steaming cup of tea?
With the onset of the cold season, it’s essential to eat healthily and keep yourself warm and cozy. Check out this unique onion and chive pakora:
Ingredients
- 1.5 small red onions, peeled and finely sliced
- 45g gram flour
- 15g rice flour
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp cumin-coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp salt (or more to taste)
- 1/4 tsp brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
- 1-inch ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 tbsp softened ghee @thesuperghee
- 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp fenugreek (methi) leaves, finely chopped
- 100ml water
- Fry light oil spray
Method
- Slice onions finely and keep aside
- In a separate bowl mix together all the dry ingredients including the minced garlic ginger and chopped herbs
- Mix in the ghee and the water and whisk all the ingredients together. Then stir in the onions
- Switch on your air fryer and preheat for 5 mins at 180C. Spray the air fryer basket with oil.
- Slightly wet your hands and make small portions of the mix, it will be loose but not too runny. Place the portions in the air fryer in batches, spray with fry light and cook for 12 minutes at 180°C
- After 12 minutes increase the temperature to 200°C, respray with oil and cook for a further 4 minutes.
- Serve immediately with chutneys of your choice... delicious!
(Recipe credit: Sonali Cooks via The Super Ghee on Facebook)
