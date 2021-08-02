Last Updated:

Zomato To Launch Limited Edition 'Pro Plus' Membership Today: All You Need To Know

Zomato

After upgrading to Zomato Pro on August 1, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has now announced the Limited Edition Zomato Pro Plus membership on Monday. The limited-edition Pro Plus membership will have all the benefits of Zomato Pro along with some additional benefits. 

What is Zomato Pro Plus membership?

Food delivery giant Zomato has recently upgraded its Zomato gold to Zomato Pro providing discounts and offers on dining as well as delivery orders. A day after this change, Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter and made the announcement of launching their Limited Edition Pro Plus membership for selective customers. Zomato Pro Plus membership will provide unlimited free deliveries, no surge fees, no distance charge along with all the benefits of Zomato Pro.

Also, he has highlighted that the membership will be available to all Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders. 

How to get a Zomato Pro Plus membership?

According to Zomato CEO, membership for Zomato Pro Plus will be based on an invite. Only lucky users will be sent an invite for Pro Plus membership on Monday. Users need to open their Zomato app after 6 PM today to check the invite. 

Zomato Pro

Earlier, Zomato's subscription package Zomato Gold was upgraded to Zomato Pro from August 1, Sunday. CEO Goyal made this announcement earlier in the month of July. He also said that members will get a long list of additional benefits at no additional cost.

Zomato Pro membership includes several benefits along with the previous offers of Zomato Gold. It provides additional discounts over and above other offers along with 20% faster delivery of orders. Furthermore, it provides 40% off on dining with no cap on the discount. Last but not the least, Zomato Pro has no daily, weekly, or monthly limits on usage.

