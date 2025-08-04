Gauahar Khan Reveals How She Shed 10 kgs In Just 10 Days After Giving Birth To Her First Child

Gauahar Khan Reveals How She Lost 10 kgs In Just 10 Days After Giving Birth To Her First Child | Image: X

Gauahar Khan is expecting her second child and is currently glowing with pregnancy joy. The actress married Zaid Darbar in 2020 and welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. The 14 Phere actress has recently opened up about her postpartum weight loss journey after her 1st pregnancy.

Gauahar Khan appeared on The Debina Bonnerjee Show, where she opened up about her weight loss journey after giving birth to her first child, Zehaan. She revealed that she lost 10 kgs by following a routine she designed herself, based on her own research, without any professional help.

While breastfeeding, Gauahar remained flexible with her meals, putting her baby’s health and growth first. She maintained a balanced diet that included carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to support both her and her child’s nutrition. She said, “For six months, I breastfed, but I was not exclusively breastfeeding; I was also using formula.”

Talking about her weight loss, Gauahar mentioned that she chose to eat soups and leafy greens. She didn’t follow any specific diet plan but focused on eating mindfully, mainly through soups and salads.

She said, “I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my favourite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories.”

After sharing her transformation on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 7 winner faced criticism for losing weight so quickly post-delivery. Gauahar clarified that she hadn’t hired expensive gym trainers or followed any strict diet.