Have You Heard Of Revenge Quitting? The Dramatic Trend Has Angry Employees Quietly Exiting Their Workplace

The recent workplace trend, revenge quitting, is gaining traction in the corporate world. The dramatic, and telling, trend is expected to reshape corporate conversations. If the Great Resignation was about reclaiming personal priorities and quiet quitting focused on emotional disengagement, revenge quitting takes things a notch higher, adding a public, emotional edge to career exits.

What is revenge quitting?

Imagine a co-worker saying goodbye to you on Friday, only to never return to work over the weekdays. Revenge quitting refers to employees resigning in a bold, often highly visible manner after feeling overlooked, disrespected, underpaid, or burned out for prolonged periods. Unlike traditional resignations that happen discreetly behind closed doors, this trend thrives on visibility. Such quitting does not require an employee to draft pretentious ‘I have learnt a lot' messages or sing songs falsely praising their co-workers, whom they are obviously happy to leave behind.

The trend gained visibility after a March 2025 survey by Monster. Unlike the traditional resignations, revenge quitting does not need to have a prerequisite of having another job or a backup plan. However, it should also not be considered as an impulsive, out on a whim decision. The survey noted that most employees who revenge quit have been a part of the organisation for over 2 years and not new, inexpereinced gen Z.

What is the trigger of revenge quitting?

Contrary to popular belief, low pay or stagnation is not the trigger behind revenge quitting. The survey detailed that most employees who revenge quit do so because of the environment of the workplace. In what employees described as a ‘toxic’ environment, they shared that burnout due to no recognition for their work or being managed poorly are the primary factors of such an informal exit. At its core is pent-up frustration. Post-pandemic workplaces promised flexibility, empathy and growth, but many employees feel those assurances haven’t materialised. Long hours, constant restructuring and lack of recognition have left professionals, especially millennials, feeling expendable. Revenge quitting becomes a way to reclaim agency, dignity and narrative control after months or even years of feeling unheard.

The impact of revenge quitting is bigger than it seems. The survey noted that employees who are left behind feel the brunt of such dramatic exits of their co-workers. With a resignation that comes without any notice period and knowledge transfers, the burden of an employee leaving leads to additional and unexpected work on other team memebrs often delaying or stalling projects.



Such dramatic exits are attracting massive support on social media, reinforcing the idea that quitting can be an empowering act rather than a professional risk. In India, where job loyalty has traditionally been prized, this marks a cultural shift. Younger professionals are increasingly valuing mental well-being, purpose and respect over stability alone. Companies that ignore employee grievances risk not just attrition, but reputational damage in an era where workplace experiences are openly shared.

