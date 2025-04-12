sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 12th 2025, 18:40 IST

Moderation is key when it comes to non-veg consumption, especially during summer. Opting for lighter, plant-based meals can help maintain energy levels.

Health Risks of Excessive Non-Veg Consumption During Summers
Lifestyle: Non-vegetarian food is a staple for many, but excessive consumption can lead to various health issues, especially during the summer season. Nutritionists and health experts suggest moderating non-veg intake during warmer months to avoid complications and maintain overall well-being.

Health Risks of Excessive Non-Veg Consumption

  • Digestive Issues: Non-veg food is rich in protein, which can be difficult to digest in large quantities. Overconsumption may lead to acidity, constipation, and other digestive ailments.
  • Heart Health Concerns: Red meat and processed meats are high in cholesterol, which can accumulate in arteries, increasing the risk of heart diseases like hypertension and cardiac arrest.
  • Cancer Risk: Studies have linked excessive intake of red and processed meats to various cancers, including colon and prostate cancer.
  • Obesity: Non-veg food, especially processed meat, is calorie-dense and can contribute to weight gain and obesity.
  • Antibiotic Resistance: Farm-raised animals are often treated with antibiotics, which can enter the food chain and affect immunity.

5 Reasons to Avoid Non-Veg in Summer

  • Heat Generation: Non-veg food generates more heat in the body, which can exacerbate discomfort during hot weather.
  • Dehydration: High protein content in non-veg food can lead to dehydration, making it unsuitable for summer.
  • Digestive Strain: The body's metabolism slows down in summer, making it harder to digest heavy meals.
  • Risk of Foodborne Illnesses: Meat is more prone to spoilage in high temperatures, increasing the risk of foodborne diseases.
  • Seasonal Alternatives: Summer offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables that are lighter and more hydrating, making them a better choice.

Moderation is key when it comes to non-veg consumption, especially during summer. Opting for lighter, plant-based meals can help maintain energy levels and prevent health complications.

