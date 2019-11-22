Avocado Oil: Five Reasons Why You Need To Add It To Your post-workout Diet

Avocado oil is still very new to the Indian markets and not all the consumers know the benefits of using the avocado oil. There are a number of reasons why you should add Avocado oil to your post-workout diet. Rushabh Parikh, Founder of Black & Green lists down the reasons.

Stimulates weight loss

As we know by now Avocado is packed with nutrients and tons of health benefits, it is not surprising to know why Avocado oil stimulates weight loss. It is a rich and creamy oil which makes you feel fuller for longer. Avocado oil is high in oleic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid and is naturally found in animal and plant oils, which scientists believe improve blood flow to muscles during exercise, and that the compound helps stimulate enzymes that transport fat to where it can be stored for energy.

Enhances absorption of nutrients

Avocado oil is known to be very rich in nutrients and helps them absorb better. The high levels of vitamin A, E and D also act as antioxidants and have a range of functions in the body. Diets containing avocado oil also alter the levels of essential fatty oils in the kidneys.

Lowers cholesterol

Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats and low in saturated fats. It is also cholesterol-free. Adding this oil to your diet can help to lower low-density lipid (LDL) or 'bad' cholesterol levels. As the oil is also high in potassium and vitamin E, it helps keep the blood vessels healthy by eradicating free radicals. Avocado oil helps alter the essential fatty oils in the kidney which in turn affects how they respond to the hormones that regulate your blood pressure.

Treatment for joint pains

To keep your joints lubricated and moving with ease, you need foods rich in antioxidants and healthy fats. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help promote cartilage repair. Avocados are also rich in the carotenoid lutein. Unlike most fruits, avocado oil is a good source of vitamin E, a micronutrient with anti-inflammatory effects. Diets high in these compounds are linked to a decreased risk of the joint damage seen in early osteoarthritis.

Fights Inflammation

Avocados are a rich source of anti-inflammatory monosaturated 'good' fats and phytosterols. These are especially important nutrients for high – impact athletes, including runners and triathletes, who are prone to inflammation of the joints. Hence you should add avocado oil post-work-out.

