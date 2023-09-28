7 Fermented Foods For Better Gut Health: Tempeh To Kimchi

Maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is the key to overall well-being. The link between various bacteria in the intestines and improved mood, blood sugar control and enhanced immune function has been well-established. One delicious and effective way to promote gut health is by incorporating fermented foods into your diet.

2 things you need to know

Fermented foods boost gut health as they have beneficial bacteria.

Sauerkraut and kimchi offer unique flavours and probiotic benefits.

The magic of fermentation

Fermentation, the process where bacteria or yeast break down natural sugars in foods, gives rise to live, active cultures and compounds like alcohol, carbon dioxide and lactic acid. This not only transforms the flavour and texture of foods but also enhances their nutritional profile according to National Institute of Health and Health.com reports.



Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut, a staple in European and Asian cuisines, is a rich source of live cultures. However, it's crucial to opt for unpasteurised versions to ensure the presence of healthy microbes. Packed with vitamins C and K, sauerkraut offers anti-inflammatory benefits, although individuals with IBS should monitor their tolerance.

(Sauerkraut Is a staple in European and Asian cuisines | Image: iStock)

Kombucha

Kombucha, a carbonated, fermented tea beverage, offers a tangy flavour. While its gut health benefits are still being researched, choosing kombucha over sugary alternatives can be a wise swap. However, be mindful of its sugar content and trace alcohol levels.

(Kombucha is a carbonated, fermented tea beverage | Image: iStock)

Kimchi

Kimchi, a Korean delicacy, boasts diverse benefits with its mix of Lactobacilli, fibre and antioxidants. Its potential anti-carcinogenic properties make it a flavorful addition to a gut-friendly diet.

Tempeh

Tempeh, a fermented soybean product, may not retain active cultures after pasteurisation, but it remains a source of paraprobiotics. With high protein and fibre content, tempeh is a heart-healthy addition to your meals.

(Tempeh is a fermented soybean product | Image: iStock)

Kefir and Yoghurt

Kefir, a fermented dairy product, and yoghurt are potent probiotics that support gut health. Rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, these dairy delights offer a tasty way to enhance digestive well-being.

Miso, Natto, and Apple Cider Vinegar

Miso and natto, made from fermented soybeans, contribute to gut health with unique bacterial strains. Apple cider vinegar, akin to fermented apple juice, may aid in blood sugar control when consumed before meals.

Incorporating these fermented foods into your diet can be a delicious journey toward a healthier gut. Remember, individual tolerance varies, so start small and savour the transformative benefits of these culinary wonders.