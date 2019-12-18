Are Dark Circles Making You Unhappy? Get Rid Of Them Easily With These 4 Home Remedies

Dark circles are a major cause of concern for many people. Dark circles under the eyes can be seen in both men and women. Dark circles can not only add a few years to your face, but it is also a sign of fatigue and less sleep. So if dark circles are a major cause of concern for you, here are some ways you can definitely reduce them.

How to reduce dark circles?

1. Beauty sleep

One of the easiest ways to reduce dark circles or get rid of them is to get enough sleep. Sleeplessness is one of the biggest contributors to dark circles. So a minimum of 8 hours of sleep can definitely be the best remedy to get rid of dark circles.

2. Apply a cold compress

The application of a cold compress is another solution to reduce those dark circles. Take a washcloth and add a few ice cubes and wrap it up. Take this cold compress and gently ad it under the eyes. This will reduce the puffiness and eliminate the dark circles. You can also do the same with a washcloth dipped in cold water instead of ice.

3. Elevate your head while sleeping

Add another pillow under your head while you sleep at night. When your head is a bit elevated, this helps in a natural flow of the fluids and they will not pool overnight. Rebecca Tung, a leading dermatologist, in an interview with a media portal has stated that sleeping on your back is also an effective way to not let the fluid build up and lead to under-eye puffiness.

4. Sunscreen and moisturise

Sunscreen and a moisturiser will help you maintain the youthful glow of your skin. UV rays and dryness are also a major contributor to overall skin damage and dark circles. So do not skip the three-step skincare routine that comprises of cleansing, moisturising, and sunscreen.

