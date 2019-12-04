Back Exercise 101: How To Get A Chiseled Back Without Injuring Yourself

Everyone wants a chiseled back and a good torso, but they forget the amount of work they have to put in to get it. If you are hitting the gym for some time now and do not have an aesthetic back, there must be something that you are doing wrong. You need to keep in mind that when you are working out, you have to use weights. If they are not done properly, they can cause serious damage and injury. You can also opt for supervision during your workouts. Resuming control over your body throughout your entire training session and hitting the posterior chain is the key. Let’s take a look at some of the ways with which you can workout without causing any injury to yourself:

Gradual weights

The biggest mistake that most people make during heir workout sessions is that they do not use weights, or use an inappropriate amount of weight. Like all other muscles, the lower back needs to be trained for hypertrophy in order to get stronger. You should focus on feeling the squeeze at the apex of each repetition.

Maintain control

While working out, you have to manage to distribute the weight of your body equally. The extension is one of the best exercises you can do and it will do aesthetic wonders to your back. Working the lower posterior chain (which includes hamstrings, the gluteus maximus, erector spinae muscle group, and trapezius) engages the entire chain which helps you achieve muscular strength. Placing a lightweight between the shoulder blades and forcing yourself to balance it on your back during each set is the key. This will help reduce your velocity and keep your movements controlled.

Coordination

Lower back extensions are not only for your lower back. They help target your glutes and other muscles from the posterior chain. Many people who end up with back pain find that they're placing too heavy a load on the erector spinae. To prevent this, engage your abs, hamstrings and glutes. Also, if you are facing any discomfort, stop and consult a medical professional before performing any exercises.