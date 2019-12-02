Back Pain Remedies: Exercise, Diet, And Numerous Other Ways To Prevent Back Pain

In this modern working-class life, people are vulnerable to back pain. It can be triggered by many things - from sitting down for too long to moving exceptionally heavy boxes that you’re not advised to. Back pain can cause discomfort and there are ways you can prevent it from ruining your life. Let’s take a look at these four simple things to prevent back pain:

Neutral positioning

Keeping the spine neutral helps disperse the load when you’re carrying heavyweights. This will also allow your glutes to distribute work. A spine has three segments - cervical, thoracic, and lumbar. Keeping the spine neutral means that you have to maintain those natural curves. Keep your posture firm and don’t drag your shoulders down like there is some imaginary weight on them.

One position

Sleeping can heal your body. It can also heal existing aches. To stave off back pain, make sure you are resting well. Stop binging for longer hours as this does no good for your back. Spend some more time in the sheets and your body will take care of the rest. Also, don’t be in one position for a long time. Provide exercise and movement to your body at regular intervals.

Diet

It is true that what you eat can affect your back. If you consume foods that inflame your gut, that can put unnecessary stress on your joints. Eat foods that are high in natural antioxidants and polyphenols, which give the body’s defense systems a hand by helping to negate the damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Cut down on refined carbohydrates like white bread, rice, and pasta, along with fried foods and fatty meats.

Exercise

This is probably going to help you the most with your back pain and also help prevent it. By strengthening the muscle groups that support the spine, you can go a long way. Always stretch your body before you exercise. And even when you’re done exercising, perform the cat-cow to restore your movement. Another source is the plank. Performing planks not only strengthen your core but also strengthens back muscles.

