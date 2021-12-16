BeatO Nutritionists Explain Why Do We Love Carbs; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Have you ever wondered why some of us love carbs almost to the point of addiction? It has to do with three body chemicals that increase when you consume carbohydrates, especially refined carbohydrates.

Beta-endorphins (which, by the way, are about 33 times stronger for pain relief than morphine) are great for reducing pain and emotional pain. Dopamine will give you all sorts of pleasant sensations. And serotonin is an anti-anxiety hormone. When combined, these three will reduce your pain both physically and emotionally, reduce your stress, boost your confidence, boost your motivation, make you feel socially connected, make you feel more satisfied in life, and make you feel more hopeful. However, here’s the problem: it comes with a package. The rush only lasts for a couple of minutes until things start to rebound, and then these symptoms come back, worse than before. Insulin is the hormone that allows sugar fuel into the cell, which could lead to insulin resistance, where the insulin doesn’t work anymore and that makes your body crave even more sugar.

So the next time you’re tempted to consume some carbohydrate like a cake or something, really sit back and ask yourself, what problem am I trying to solve? Is there stress involved? Do I want to increase my confidence? Which one of these are you trying to solve, and is using sugar the best way to solve the problem? It's not going to solve it. It’s just going to give you this little bit of temporary relief until it wears out, and then, over time, you basically lose this effect to the point where you need more and more sugar to create the same effect. Or, you could deliberately choose other ways to increase your beta-endorphins: you can exercise (like the runner’s high), or listen to your favourite music. Over time, try to heal your insulin resistance by keeping carbs below your tolerance level. Increase consumption of non-starchy vegetables rich in nutrients like vitamin B, potassium, and magnesium.

How to Overcome Carbohydrate Cravings?

Keep yourself busy: When your mind is preoccupied with having fun, it's difficult to think about cravings. Keep yourself busy with your favourite activities.

Check what you are eating: Pay attention to why you're eating; slow down to savour the flavour of your food; and focus on the present moment. This allows your brain to communicate with your stomach and receive the signal that you're full. According to research, there is a strong link between mindful eating and losing body weight.

Selecting the Correct Carbohydrates: Non-starchy vegetables, like carrots, have fewer carbs than other starchy vegetables, such as potatoes. Examine the labels of the foods you buy for carbohydrate content as well as sugar content.

Stay hydrated: Sometimes when you think you're hungry, it's likely because you are dehydrated or bored. Grab a glass of water when you crave carbs or are about to eat mindlessly.

