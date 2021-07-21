Bird Flu: First Case Of Human Transmission Of H5N1 Detected In India; All You Need To Know

Just as the report of the first human death from the bird flu or avian influenza was reported in India, the authorities have stepped up their vigil. This is after an 11-year-old boy from Haryana, who was infected with the H5N1 virus, which is also called 'avian influenza' died on Monday in AIIMS, Delhi. This is the first case of the H5N1 being found in humans in India.

What is an Avian Influenza?

Avian influenza, or “bird flu” or “avian flu” is an infection caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses. These flu viruses occur naturally among birds. Wild birds worldwide carry the viruses in their intestines, but usually do not get sick from them. However, bird flu is very contagious among birds and can make some domesticated birds, including chickens and ducks, very sick and kill them. The detailed information about the clinical diagnosis of the disease is available on the official site of ICAR – National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases.

As per officials, the H5N1 virus was first detected in India in 2006 and since then has seriously disrupted the functioning of the poultry industry, but never transferred to humans.

What are the Bird Flu symptoms in Humans?

Dr Rajesh Chawla, Sr Consultant Pulmonology & Critical Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, told ANI that avian influenza symptoms are nasal discharge, sneezing & body ache and they do result in respiratory failure. He also mentioned that the human transmission of the virus that is usually detected in birds is rare and can be seen in children and young adults mostly.

How can a person contract the avian flu virus?

As of now, the best way to prevent infection with avian influenza is to avoid sources of exposure to the H5N1 virus. A human can catch the virus from infected birds who can shed the virus through their saliva, mucous and faeces. The virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled. This can happen when the virus is in the air (in droplets or possibly dust) and a person breathes comes in its contact.

The first case of the Human H5N1 Influenza

After the detection of the human transfer of the H5N1 virus, as a precautionary measure, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control has been sent to the boy’s village in Haryana to check for more H5N1 cases and trace his contacts. The boy who got admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on July 2 with pneumonia and leukaemia symptoms, was first tested for COVID-19 and came out negative, and later it was discovered that he was infected with the H5N1 virus. Several thousands of wild birds were found dead and tens of thousands of poultry were culled after a massive spread of bird flu cases was observed across different states of India this year.



Image: PTI