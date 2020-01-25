Coronavirus Outbreak: Principal Secretary To PM Modi Chairs A High Level Meeting

On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra chaired a high-level meeting to discuss measures associated with the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

During the meeting, the officials informed the Principal Secretary on the latest developments and response measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed the Principal Secretary on the actions taken by hospitals, laboratories, measures taken by the Rapid Response Teams and the extensive surveillance activities undertaken by the Ministry to deal with exigencies.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed various preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The officials assured the Principal Secretary that the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs is closely monitoring the situation, in coordination with other Union ministries as well as State governments and Union Territories.

So far, screening of 20,000 people from 115 flights at 7 international airports has taken place. The National Institute of Virology labs is fully equipped to test Coronavirus. The health authorities of all states and districts have been alerted and are in the loop.

Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Home Affairs, Secretary External Affairs, Secretary Defence , Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Secretary Civil attended the meeting.

India on alert, 11 under observation

Eleven people in four cities of India have been kept under observation to check for possible exposure to the deadly coronavirus following their return from China. Reportedly, they showed mild symptoms of coronavirus infection — fever, cough, and sore throat. Among the 11, seven are from Kerala, two in Mumbai and one each in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

As per reports, the Union Health Ministry had informed on Saturday that the ones in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have tested negative.

India has intensified measures to check passengers for coronavirus. The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed seven international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to make arrangements for the screening of passengers arriving from China in the wake of the outbreak.

