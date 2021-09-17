COVID-19 Infection In Children Is Associated With Persistent Co-morbidities: Study

A new study published in the 'Journal of Hospital Medicine' looked into the factors that are linked to severe coronavirus infection in children. A group of clinicians at Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Tennessee reviewed data from 45 children's hospitals around the US, totalling 20,000 patients, to aid mitigation methods for children who are at high risk of developing severe COVID disease.

James Antoon, MD, PhD, FAAP, the main author of the study and assistant professor of paediatrics at Children's Hospital stated, "This is one of the largest multicenter studies of children with COVID-19 in the United States, and given the recent, concerning increases in COVID cases nationwide and the fact that the vast majority of children remain unvaccinated and susceptible, these findings should be taken into account when considering preventive strategies in schools and planning vaccinations when available for children less than 12 years of age."

Researchers looked into the factor linked to severe disease

The researchers looked into the factors that were linked to severe disease and poor health outcomes in children with COVID-19 who were admitted to the hospital. Older age, as well as chronic co-morbidities like obesity, diabetes, and neurologic disorders, were among the factors.

Antoon explained that these characteristics contribute to the identification of vulnerable youngsters who are more likely to require hospitalisation or develop severe COVID-19 disease. He further said that their findings also point to youngsters who should be given priority for COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the FDA. Approximately one out of every four children admitted to the hospital with COVID had severe disease and required ICU treatment between April and September 2020, according to the retrospective cohort research. Antoon added that there is a raging debate across the country about how to best safeguard children and schools against COVID-19.

Some children are at higher risk of developing serious disease

Some children are at a higher risk of developing a more serious disease, and many of them are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine. Antoon said that these youngsters must be safeguarded by vaccinating, as well as adopting practical techniques to prevent spread such as masking, social distance, and ventilation.

