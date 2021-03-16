COVID-19: Non-invasive Skin Swab Tests Can Quickly Detect Virus, Says Study

Researchers have found that a simple, non-invasive swab test other than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing that requires taking a swab from the back of the throat and nose, may be an effective method in the diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2. In a study published on March 15 in the Lancet E Clinical Medicine journal, scientists found that sampling sebum, a mixture of fat-like lipids produced by the body’s sebaceous glands, might detect if an individual is COVID-19 positive as the “lipid levels were depressed in coronavirus patients.”

COVID-19 dysregulates 'skin lipidome'

Scientists and medical experts at the University of Surrey in the UK found that “COVID-19 dysregulates many areas of metabolism and skin lipidome can be added to the list”. In the study, researchers suggested, “Given that samples can be provided quickly and painlessly, we conclude that sebum is worthy of future consideration for clinical sampling.” Pandemic has led to the need of exploring faster ways for testing, but there is also thought about ‘nonpainful’ prognosis to detect the virus on the host metabolism accurately and instantly without having to take the swab from the nose and throat, the study purported.

And therefore, researchers accumulated sebum samples from across 67 healthcare facilities across the UK, of which, 30 samples belonged to the COVID-19 positive patients and the remaining 37 of those that tested negative. The samples were taken by swabbing a skin area on the face, neck, or back, scientists revealed. A team then analyzed them employing techniques of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and statistical modelling to find if the individual had contracted the novel coronavirus. “Sebum sampling has the potential to support both needs by looking at what the virus does to us, rather than looking for the virus itself,” scientists claimed in the study.

In a breakthrough discovery, researchers from the Universities of Manchester and Leicester found that the COVID-19 positive individuals had a lower lipid level or a condition known as dyslipidemia. "Our study suggests that we may be able to use non-invasive means to test for diseases such as COVID-19 in the future—a development which I am sure will be welcomed by all," said Melanie Bailey, co-author of the study from the University of Surrey.

(Image Credit: Unsplash/@fusion_medical_animation)