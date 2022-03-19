COVID-19 Triggers Immune Response In Human Brain Cells, New Study Reveals

Researchers at the University of Huddersfield in a new study have demonstrated how coronavirus can have a similar kind of effect on the brain cells as it does on the rest of the human body. The study if taken in detail displays how the induction of brain inflammation accounts for neurological damage in COVID-19 patients.

As published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology led by Dr Mayo Olajide, it describes the spike protein used by the coronavirus to enter human cells can have a similar effect on the brain's immune cells as it does with the rest of the body. Notably, Dr Olajide whose previous research had found how the onset of Alzheimer's disease can be slowed down and some of its symptoms can be reduced by the use of a natural compound found in pomegranate had conducted the potential impact of the Spike Glycoprotein S1 using immune cell lines obtained from mice and is now taking applications for receiving funds for developing the research further using brain cells from humans.

As evident in the images provided in the study, the images show how the spike protein increases the levels of Iba-1 protein in brain-resident immune cells known as microglia.

Study among first to show how coronavirus activates brain's own immune response

Speaking on his research, Dr Olajide said, "Following our hypothesis, we are now questioning when the coronavirus has affected the brain, could this pose a risk for neurodegenerative disorders further down the line, like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's?” According to his study, while other researches have demonstrated the mechanism of why the virus was able to gain access into the brain through the nose, his one is among the first ones to demonstrate how it can affect activate the brain's own immune response.

“It may not be multiplying in the brain, but when it gets into the brain, it can actually induce immune responses and this explains some of the trends people have reported when they have been infected such as continued brain fog and memory loss,” he added.

Further adding that the research can be proven significant with adequate funding, he said that COVID-19 related researches are speculated largely but very few carry out the experiments needed to prove as it takes a long time.

Image: Pixabay/PTI