EXPLAINED | What Is Florona Disease? All About The Double Infection Of COVID & Flu

The world has entered 2022 with another new variant of the COVID-19 virus Omicron. There have also been concerns that the 'twin threats'- Delta and Omicron- known together as the 'Delmicron' may take over the globe and cripple healthcare systems, as predicted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Amidst the rising concerns, comes a new term of infection known as the 'Florona' disease, which was first reported in Israel. 'Florona' described by experts as a 'double infection of COVID-19 and Influenza' was recorded in a pregnant woman on December 30 in Israel. While there is very limited information available on what the disease means, here is everything we know so far about Florona.

What is Florona?

Florona basically stands for 'Flu + Corona'. It is not a new variant of COVID-19 but a double infection that causes a major breakdown of a person's immunity when both the influenza virus and SARS-Cov-2 enter the body at the same time. Earlier this week, a pregnant woman was infected with Florona, becoming the first person to report the disease. According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the young woman was not vaccinated for either of the two viruses.

What does WHO say about Florona?

While there is no definition of Florona by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global health body has detailed that it is possible to catch both diseases- COVID-19 and Influenza at the same time. In a statement WHO says, "Yes, it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time. The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe COVID-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines."

Precautions for Florona

The WHO has released a list of measures to avoid a double infection. These include measures such as maintaining at least a 1-metre distance from others, wearing a well-fitted mask when keeping your distance is not possible, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated places and settings, opening windows and doors to keep rooms well ventilated, and cleaning your hands frequently.

"The most effective way to protect yourself from both influenza and severe COVID is to get vaccinated with both influenza and COVID vaccines. Follow the advice of your local authorities on getting influenza and COVID-19 vaccines," it has suggested.