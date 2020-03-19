Home Remedies For Dandruff | Ingredients You Have In Your Kitchen

Dandruff is caused due to the division of cells rapidly. Cells on your scalp are shed and replaced, but at times when they start dividing rapidly, they turn flaky. This overgrowth of cells on the scalp leads to dandruff. There are many dandruff removal shampoos available in the market but they have a high amount of chemicals in them that might lead to hair fall. There are some natural home remedies to get rid of dandruff.

Apple Cider Vinegar

To maintain the pH balance of the scalp, use Apple Cider Vinegar. Apple Cider vinegar is known to inhibit the growth of yeast. It is also known as a natural hair cleanser. It also helps clean clog pores and hair follicles. It is the best and easy way to get rid of dandruff. Mix two cups of apple cider vinegar with three cups of water and use it to wash your hair post shampooing. Let it sit for two minutes before washing. Use it once a week for effective results.

Baking Soda

Have you ever heard about hair exfoliator? Yes, there is a natural hair exfoliator that you can use to get rid of dandruff. Baking Soda is known to remove off all the dead skin cells and absorbs excess oil from the scalp. It also prevents the growth of Fungi that leads to dandruff. Rub a handful of baking soda on wet scalp. Keep it for a couple of minutes and then rinse your hair with warm water. After this, there is no need to shampoo your hair.

Onion

Onion has anti-microbial properties and is known to be an ideal ingredient for dandruff. Onion also improves blood circulation to the scalp and flush out toxins. Blend a large onion till you get a smooth paste. Apply it on the roots and then apply the paste to your hair and go down till the tips. Keep this on hair for one hour and wash using a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Use this once a week for better results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known for its anti-fungal properties and anti-bacterial properties. Coconut oil moisturizes your scalp and treats itchiness. Coconut oil nourishes the scalp and boosts hair growth. Take coconut oil with a teaspoon of lemon juice and warm the mixture. Apply it on your scalp for 20 minutes and leave it overnight. Wash it with a mild shampoo. Do this twice a week for better results.

