How To Lower The Risk Of Lifestyle Diseases Like Diabetes, PCOS, Thyroid

Latest studies have shown that lifestyle diseases such as Diabetes, PCOS, Obesity are on the rise. Nutritionist and fitness coach Rihana gives an explainer on what lifestyle choices to make to avoid them.

Effects of Wrong food choices

“Wrong food choices combined with unhealthy lifestyle habits is one of the major cause for any lifestyle disease” says Rihana, who has also founded an online nutrition consultancy company Get Fit with Rihana, when asked about what are the major causes of lifestyle diseases. “Nowadays the concept of eating has changed from providing nutrition to our body to satisfying our taste buds. We would rather eat what is easily available or quickest to make. And this approach towards food has been a catalyst in spreading of lifestyle diseases”

Rihana goes on to elaborate on how Insulin resistance in the body is one of the major reasons for Diabetes and other diseases "If you see most foods that we eat or are readily available, majority of them are loaded with sugar or carbohydrates that are broken down into glucose (a form of sugar) in our body. And what glucose does is it raises your insulin levels. Insulin is a fat-storage hormone that is released every time we eat. As we eat more frequently (intaking more carbs), our insulin levels are constantly elevated. Overtime, this results in Insulin Resistance - which is the root cause of diabetes, PCOS, abnormal cholesterol profile and other problems."

"This is not to say that Carbohydrates inherently are bad. But what carbohydrates(complex carbs over simple carbs) and how much carbs we consume in a day is something we need to be mindful about. Also, all meals should have the necessary lean protein and healthy fats since proteins are the building blocks of muscles and cells and fats play a huge role in stabilizing our hormones."

Tips to lower the risk of lifestyle diseases

Rihana Qureshi signed off by giving some handful tips on how to make better choices in one's daily life to lower the risk of getting lifestyle diseases.

- Space out your meals. Eat only when actually hungry and have sufficient durations within two meals.

- Watch out for hidden carbs. Remember, that veggies, although a good source of fibers too are also broken down into glucose eventually. So opt for green leafy veggies like Spinach, Broccoli over starchy ones like potatoes.

- Be selective of carbohydrate sources. Choose complex carbohydrates and fibers over simple carbohydrates.

- Eat wholesome meals with good proportions of lean protein and healthy fats such as ghee, coconut oil.

- Get ample rest and a good 7-8 hours sleep every night.

