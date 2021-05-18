IISC Identifies Biomarkers That Can Distinguish Between Bacterial & Viral Infections

In a major development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in collaboration with clinicians at MS Ramaiah Medical College and researchers Amit Singh, Dipshikha Chakravortty, and KN Balaji on Monday informed about the discovery of a set of molecular biomarkers that can identify anticipated bacterial from viral infections including COVID-19. These biomarkers are different messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules found in the blood. According to an IISc release, differences in their levels can detect and predict with high probability if an infection is viral or bacterial.

The IISC, in its press release, informed that this study can help in proper use of antibiotics.

Writing about the study's importance, the IISC mentioned, "The current COVID-19 pandemic is a grim testimony to the damage an infectious disease can cause to human health and welfare. A major challenge in treating such diseases is misdiagnosis, which can lead to trial-and-error treatments, and improper use of antibiotics. Identifying the correct type of infection is therefore critical.

The release further highlighted that unequal use of antibiotics can lead to a rise of bacterial strains. These strains later become resistant to body's entire arsenal of antibiotics.

'Accurate diagnosis will win half the battle'

The IISC report said that proper diagnosis of the infection will help to win half of the battle because specific treatment can be given to the patients. Such tests have been developed with the help of "using patient blood transcriptomes and sophisticated computational modelling" and published in EBioMedicine journal. The article published by IISC explained how specific genes and proteins work during an infection.

The scientists in IISC successfully conducted this study through "transcriptomic data of patients".

"During an infection, there are specific genes that get turned on and these in turn lead to higher amounts of specific mRNAs and ultimately higher amounts of the corresponding proteins. The scientists analysed transcriptomic data of patients (from publicly available databases, and samples collected from MS Ramaiah Medical College in collaboration with a clinical team) and discovered a ten-gene RNA signature in the patients’ blood that is produced in varying quantities for viral and bacterial infections," read the IISC press release.

According to the IISC, the team further hopes to begin a trial study to translate their research from the lab to the clinic through RT-PCR.