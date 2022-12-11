India Detects New Omicron Offshoot CH.1.1 With Delta Mutation: Report

According to reports, a new offshoot of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 - CH1.1- had emerged in India, specifically Maharashtra in recent days. The latest INSACOG data shows that 17 samples with this subvariant were detected in India. Of them, a total of 16 were from Maharashtra and one was from Gujarat.

According to media reports, SARS-CoV-2 - CH.1.1 has now acquired a Delta mutation, which could make it more pathogenic. A member of the national COVID task force Dr Sanjay Pujari told the media, "One mutation R, proposed to be associated with increased cell fusion and pathogenicity in animal models, is hypothesized to explain severe illness associated with the Delta variant that has been identified in CH.1.1 sequences. However, pathogenicity in Delta may be a property of other mutations and interactions among them and has not yet been understood."

"Additionally, the Delta wave occurred when the immunity wall was inadequate. Further data is needed before any increased pathogenicity property can be attributed to the CH.1.1," Pujari further added.

Meanwhile, a top INSACOG official said, "India so far had nothing to worry about because cases continue to decline in the country and even in Maharashtra. The sub-variant is nothing unusual as it is a descendant of Omicron’s BA.2.75.” Notably, a constant watch is being maintained and there was nothing to suggest increased transmission.

Omicron sub-lineage XBB of COVID-19

Earlier in November, the INSACOG said, "Indian patients infected with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of COVID-19 have mild disease and no increase in severity is noted." The expert panel said the XBB variant has been detected in multiple states in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it is keeping a close watch and monitoring the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.

In the current phase of the pandemic, the INSACOG said the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants.