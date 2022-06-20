International Yoga Day 2022: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day

The International Day of Yoga is widely celebrated across countries on June 21 annually since 2015 in a bid to raise awareness regarding the importance and benefits of yoga. The day is observed to bring body, mind, and spirit into balance. This form of exercise which entails maintaining a specific diet, keeping a specific physical posture, and practising breathing techniques, originated in India thousands of years ago.

International Yoga Day History

On September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, presented the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Later on December 11, 2014, the UNGA declared June 21 to be observed as World Yoga Day or International Yoga Day.

Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been observed on June 21.

World Yoga Day 2022 theme

This year's International Day of Yoga's theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. As the world witnessed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which has not only been difficult for our physical health, but they also had a negative impact on our mental health. Therefore, to address health issues including depression and anxiety, adapting to yoga in such a situation has become a must.

The United Nations said, “People around the world embraced yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.”

International Yoga Day 2022 significance

Yoga is incredibly beneficial to one’s physical and mental health as it focuses on the correct functioning of the body and mind. Yoga Asanas help improve health and boost confidence and further make people become more flexible and strong. Yoga is useful to a person’s overall health as it maintains the harmony of the body, soul, and mind.

For two consecutive years 2020 and 2021, International Yoga Day was celebrated digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of Yoga Day 2021 was 'Yoga for wellness'. According to United Nations, the year's theme was relevant "for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic".

(Image: PTI)