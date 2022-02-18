Is Hearing Loss Common Among Diabetics?

Diabetes can affect numerous organs in your body, including your ears, tampering with your hearing ability. Hearing loss is twice as common in people with diabetes than in those who don’t suffer from this chronic condition. Hearing loss induced by diabetes is most common in people between the ages of 40 and 60 years old.

How is hearing loss related to diabetes?

It is not uncommon for a person with diabetes to experience hearing loss since, over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage the nerves and small blood vessels in the inner ear. Low blood sugar levels can also tamper with the nerve signals that travel from your inner ear to your brain. Both types of damage can be detrimental to your hearing ability.

Other factors related to hearing loss

Hearing loss can be caused by factors other than diabetes. These factors include:

Ageing

Genetics

Collection of fluid in the ear

Chronic ear infections

Loud noises which can cause trauma to the ear

Smoking

Certain medications

Chronic diseases

How to prevent hearing loss as a diabetic?

Hearing loss cannot be reversed, but you can take the following steps to protect your ears if you have diabetes:

Keep a tab on your blood sugar levels.

It is only when your sugar levels are under control that you can prevent the situation from becoming worse and leading to hearing loss. Monitoring is the key to managing your diabetes. Understand your blood sugar level and make appropriate dietary and lifestyle changes.

Get your ears examined once a year.

It is imperative to get your ears examined at least once a year because only then will you be able to ascertain the damage to your ears and take the rectifying measures.

Avoid loud noises and confined spaces.

Loud noises can damage or overwork the hair cells in your inner ear. Therefore, it is advisable for people with diabetes to avoid loud spaces and listen to their music at a moderate or low volume.

Examine your medicines.

Certain anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics can also affect your hearing ability. Take your daily dose of medicines only after consulting with your doctor, and do not forget to check their expiration date.

How to amend hearing loss?

The effects of hearing loss cannot be permanently repaired, but it is possible to temporarily ease them. Personal devices such as hearing aids, assistive listening devices, cochlear implants, etc. can also be useful.

Being a diabetic, it is important that you follow all the recommendations given by your health coach to keep your blood sugar levels under control. Keep a tab on your sugar levels and do not forget to get a yearly examination of your ears. Take all the preventive measures to keep your health in check.

Keep monitoring your sugar levels with BeatO.