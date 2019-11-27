Leg Workout: Top 5 Exercises To Build Up Muscle And Get Toned Legs

Exercising your legs not only strengthen your muscles and make your legs strong but they also make your legs look toned. A leg workout targets your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and thigh muscles, which helps in building the lower body strength, improve your posture, and burn calories, which will make you look lean. Working out for 20-30 minutes a day will help in toning your legs.

Legs workout for toned legs

Squats

Squats are a great way to build a lean muscle and tone your inner thighs. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart and bend your knees to a 90-degree angle. You can take the support of a wall if you find it difficult to balance yourself. Keep your shoulder blades and lower back pressed up.

Lunges

Lunges are a functional movement. If done in different angles, it will help you work your muscles in ways that benefit everyday movements you can do outside exercising. Side lunges help strengthen your muscle which helps you in moving and changing direction. Stand up tall and step forward with one foot until your leg reaches a 90-degree angle. Your rear knee should remain parallel to the ground and your front knee should not go beyond your toes.

Box Jumps

Jumping increases your strength and tones your muscles. It helps in building the strength of your upper body and your lower body. Box jumps force you to jump high enough that you are forced to use every single muscle in your leg. Take a box and place it in front of you. Fold both your hands and jump on the box and then jump back down.

Walking

Walking burns calories as fat from your muscle tissue and your legs. The muscle you get from walking can thus help you lose more weight. This can trim down the fat from your legs and tone them within a month by walking every day for 60 minutes.

Cycling

Cycling is considered as one of the best aerobic exercises along with running and swimming. It helps in strengthening and developing the leg joints and muscles. It will also help you lose fat on your thighs and calves.

