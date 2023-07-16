Marina Diamandis Opens Up About Chronic Fatigue Diagnosis, Everything You Need To Know

Welsh singer Marina Diamandis, was previously known as Marina and the Diamonds. She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME. The 37-year-old performer took to Instagram to share her diagnosis after battling symptoms for quite some time, which included ‘brain fog, numbness and insomnia’.

3 things you need to know

Marina Diamandis revealed that she is batting these symptoms since seven years.

ME/CFS is characterised by persistent fatigue and various symptoms such as sleep problems, muscle pain, memory issues, and sensitivity to stimuli.

Treatment for ME/CFS focuses on managing symptoms through approaches like therapy, exercise, and medications.

Marina attributed the onset of her ME symptoms to chronic stress, describing the experience as feeling like her body was being poisoned. However, she expressed optimism about her recent recovery, stating that she feels better than she has in a long time. She has been in treatment for a long time since beginning treatment with a functional medicine practitioner two months ago.

(Marina Diamandis spoke about Chornic Fatigue Syndrome | Image: Marina Diamandis/Instagram)

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome / ME?

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also referred to as ME/CFS, is a condition characterised by persistent and debilitating exhaustion lasting at least six months. The Cleveland Clinic explains that individuals with ME/CFS often experience additional symptoms such as unrefreshing sleep, muscle aches, and problems with memory or thinking skills.

What are the symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome / ME?

Symptoms of ME/CFS can vary from person to person and fluctuate in severity on a daily basis. The Mayo Clinic lists some common symptoms, including extreme exhaustion after physical or mental exertion, cognitive difficulties, worsening dizziness upon standing, muscle or joint pain, unrefreshing sleep, headaches, sore throats, and tender lymph nodes. People with ME/CFS may also become highly sensitive to light, sound, smells, food, and medicines.

(Symptom can vary from person to person | image: Twitter)

What is the treatment of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome / ME?

While no cure exists from ME/CFS, treatment focuses on symptom management and improving overall well-being. A healthcare professional will work with the patient to identify the most challenging symptoms and address them promptly. Cognitive-behavioural therapy can be helpful in teaching individuals coping mechanisms to better tolerate symptoms.

(There is no fixed cure for this ME/CFS | Image: Twitter)

In severe cases, medications such as antidepressants or sleep aids may be prescribed. It is important to explore non-pharmaceutical options for improving sleep, such as developing a regular bedtime routine, avoiding large meals and stimulating substances before bed, and creating a sleep-friendly environment.

Patients with ME/CFS are advised to pace themselves carefully, balancing mental and physical exertion to avoid extended periods of recovery. Rest breaks and alternating between tasks can be beneficial. Joining a support group for individuals with ME/CFS is also recommended, as it provides an opportunity to connect with others facing similar challenges and find support in coping with the condition.