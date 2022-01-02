Mild, Asymptomatic COVID Patients Develop Self-attacking Antibodies After Recovery: Study

Coronavirus infection can cause an immunological response that lasts long beyond the initial infection and recovery, whether the symptoms are moderate or silent, according to a new study that was published in 'Journal of Translational Medicine.' When a virus or other disease infects a person, their systems produce antibodies, which identify foreign things and prevent them from invading cells.

Autoantibodies, on the other hand, are produced in some circumstances and can damage the body's own organs and tissues over time. People who have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, show a wide range of autoantibodies six months after they have fully recovered, according to Cedars-Sinai researchers.

Prior to this study, experts understood that severe cases of COVID-19 can cause the immune system to become overworked, resulting in the production of autoantibodies. This is the first study to show not only the existence but also the maintenance of increased autoantibodies following a mild or asymptomatic infection.

"These findings help to explain what makes COVID-19 an especially unique disease. These patterns of immune dysregulation could be underlying the different types of persistent symptoms we see in people who go on to develop the condition now referred to as long COVID-19," said a research scientist, Justyna Fert-Bober, PhD, in the Department of Cardiology, at the Smidt Heart Institute. Justyna Fert-Bober is co-senior author of the study.

The Cedars-Sinai researchers gathered 177 participants with proven evidence of a past SARS-CoV-2 infection for their investigation. Blood samples from these participants were compared to samples taken from healthy people before the pandemic. Autoantibodies were found to be increased in all patients who had proven SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to the research. Some autoantibodies have also been detected in persons with disorders like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, in which the immune system targets its own healthy cells.

Men had a higher number of increased autoantibodies than women

Some autoantibodies have been associated with autoimmune illnesses, which are more common in women than in men. Men, on the other hand, had a higher number of increased autoantibodies than women in this study.

"On the one hand, this finding is paradoxical given that autoimmune conditions are usually more common in females. On the other hand, it is also somewhat expected given all that we know about males being more vulnerable to the most severe forms of COVID-19," Fert-Bober stated.

The researchers want to broaden the study to see what kinds of autoantibodies are present and remain in persons who have long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Because this study looked at people who were infected before immunizations, researchers will look into whether autoantibodies are produced in the same way in people who get breakthrough infections.

Image: Unsplash