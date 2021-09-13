Moderna's Vaccine Is More Effective Against COVID-19 Delta Variant Than Pfizer: US Study

A US study shows that the COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at avoiding hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the study, Moderna's vaccine is much more effective against the Delta variant than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson preventives.

Study author Shaun Grannis, vice president for data and analytics at Regenstrief Institute in the US, stated, "These real-world data show that vaccines remain highly effective at reducing COVID-19 related hospitalisations and emergency department visits, even in the presence of the new COVID-19 variant. We strongly recommend vaccinations for all who are eligible to reduce serious illness and ease the burden on our healthcare system," Grannis said in a statement.

The scientists highlighted that the VISION Network of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysed more than 32,000 medical encounters from nine states in June, July, and August 2021, when the Delta variation became the prevalent strain.

According to the findings, unvaccinated persons with COVID are 5-7 times more likely to require emergency care or hospitalisation, which is comparable to the overall effectiveness prior to the variation.

The study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a weekly epidemiological digest for the United States published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is also the first analysis from the VISION Network to show a significant difference in the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines.

Moderna vaccine is effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19

According to the authors, Moderna was 95% efficient at preventing hospitalizations among adults aged 18 and above. According to the researchers, the Pfizer vaccine was 80% efficient, while the Johnson & Johnson preventative was 60% successful in preventing hospitalizations among persons aged 18 and above.

The study also discovered that vaccine efficiency went down in those aged 75 and above, which had not previously been demonstrated. According to the researchers, this could be attributable to a variety of variables, including the prolonged time following immunisation. When it comes to preventing emergency department and urgent care visits, Moderna was 92% effective, Pfizer was 77% successful, and Johnson & Johnson was 65% effective, according to the study.

"Despite the differences in effectiveness, vaccines continue to offer much more protection than not getting one at all," said Grannis, who is also a professor at Indiana University School of Medicine, US. "While breakthrough cases do happen, data shows the symptoms are less severe," he said. The study's authors emphasised that the great majority of COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to occur among unvaccinated people. They said that that COVID-19 tools are effective instruments for combatting the pandemic.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: AP