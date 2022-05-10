Monkeypox Virus: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Prevention And Other Details

The United Kingdom confirmed the first case of monkeypox recently. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the patient had flown in from Nigeria, where he is believed to have contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the patient is being treated and UK health officials are looking for those who may have had direct contact with the individual.

What is Monkeypox?

Discovered in 1958, monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that has its origins in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and gets transported to other regions. Notably, the disease-causing virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family but the Orthopoxvirus genus also includes the smallpox-causing variola virus, vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine, and cowpox virus.

According to the UKHSA, monkeypox is a mild “self-limiting illness” which does not easily spread among humans. While most people recover from the disease in just a few weeks, it still can cause severe illness in some cases, UKHSA warned.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

According to UKHSA, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms. A rash might develop later, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash varies and progresses through many stages before developing a scab that eventually peels off.

Causes and treatment of Monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that monkeypox spreads in humans if someone comes in contact with a person who was infected through rodents. While person-to-person transmission is rare, the disease can spread through cough, sneezing, and airborne droplets. Eating inadequately cooked meat of infected animals or other infected animal products can also cause the disease to spread.

Currently, no specific treatment is available for smallpox and can only be controlled through vaccines against smallpox. Following prevention guidelines such as avoiding contact with dead animals, and infected people, as well as thorough cooking of food, could also help.