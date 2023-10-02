National ADHD Awareness Month: 9 Natural Remedies To Treat ADHD

October marks National ADHD Awareness Month, a crucial time dedicated to fostering awareness, understanding, and acceptance of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This neurodevelopmental disorder impacts attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, and though commonly diagnosed in childhood, it often persists into adulthood.

2 things you need to know

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting attention and behaviour.

Holistic approaches, from therapy to nutrition, aid symptom management.

Natural Remedies for ADHD: A Holistic Approach

While there's no one-size-fits-all solution for ADHD, many individuals find relief through natural remedies that complement traditional treatments. According to Web MD, these alternatives focus on behavioural adjustments, lifestyle changes, and nutritional considerations.

(Natural remedies like exercise and behavioural therapy show promise | Image: iStock)

Behavioural Therapy: A Proven Approach

Behavioural therapy, conducted with a therapist or coach, offers tailored strategies. Establishing routines, organisational skills, distraction management, limited choices, goal-setting, and creating positive opportunities are key components. Collaborate with your doctor to find a qualified therapist or coach.

Meal Planning: The Impact of Nutrition

A balanced diet plays a crucial role in managing ADHD symptoms. Utilising fresh, healthy ingredients low in fat, sugar, and salt can contribute to symptom alleviation. Cooking at home ensures control over your plate's contents.

Exercise: Boosting Mental Well-being

Regular exercise not only enhances physical health but also benefits the brain. Studies indicate that 45 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise, three times a week for ten weeks, significantly improves ADHD symptoms. Consult your doctor before starting any exercise regimen.

Caffeine: Proceed with Caution

While caffeine may enhance memory and concentration, moderation is key. Found in coffee, soda, tea, and some over-the-counter medicines, excessive caffeine intake can have adverse effects. Consult your doctor before incorporating caffeine into your routine.

Supplements and Vitamins: Individual Responses Vary

Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, iron, melatonin, and magnesium supplements may offer modest benefits. However, individual responses vary, and unless deficient, significant changes may not occur. Discuss supplementation with your doctor.

Herbal Medicines: Limited Research

Certain herbal medicines, like ginseng, ningdong, and bacopa, show potential in managing ADHD symptoms. However, more research is needed to determine appropriate dosages and potential interactions with medications.

Essential Oils: Preliminary Findings

Studies suggest that essential oils such as lavender, vetiver, and rosemary may aid in improving sleep and focus. Yet, further research is required to establish their efficacy. Always consult your doctor before using essential oils.

Sensory Integration Training: Promising Possibilities

Training the brain to positively respond to various sensory stimuli could alleviate ADHD symptoms. However, additional research is essential to validate its effectiveness.

Interactive Metronome Training: A Musical Approach

Engaging in exercises synchronised with a computer-generated beat may offer benefits, though studies on its efficacy for ADHD are inconclusive. Explore this option under the guidance of your healthcare professional.

Overall, National ADHD Awareness Month is a reminder to approach ADHD with compassion and understanding. While natural remedies show promise, consultation with healthcare professionals remains paramount for an individualised and effective treatment plan.