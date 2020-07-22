Four-stranded DNA Seen For The First Time In Human Cells, May Play Role In Cancer

According to a new study, a four-stranded DNA has been discovered in the cells of living human beings. Initially, DNA had just one shape. This was the double helix shape which was identified in the year 1953.

A team of researchers from various leading universities across the globe- University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and Leeds University, came together to develop a fluorescent marker which can easily bind the G4 in the cells of a living human being. This helped them to observe the formation of a structure that never existed before. They further examined the role it plays in the cells.

G4 and its impact

Dr Marco Di Antonio, a lead scientist of the research said, G4s can now be tracked easily and their biological role has also become easy to trace. G4s are more active in the cancer cells and now further research can be done on what role they play. Conclusions can also be drawn on how to block these cells and what therapies can be used. He added, "For the first time, we have been able to prove the quadruple helix DNA exists in our cells as a stable structure created by normal cellular processes. This forces us to rethink the biology of DNA. It is a new area of fundamental biology, and could open up new avenues in diagnosis and therapy of diseases like cancer".

The research was published in the Nature Chemistry journal. G4s have been identified earlier as well but the older method either kills the cell or requires higher concentrations of chemicals to view their formation. According to researchers, G4s are formed to keep the DNA open and enable processes like transcription. Also, G4 are linked to genes which play a role in cancer. G4 can be found in huge numbers inside the tumour cells. With the recent new development, researchers believe that they will be able to monitor the functions of G4 and get to know their role in cancer.

Dr Aleks Ponjavic, a current academic in the Schools of Physics & Astronomy and Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Leeds, who also contributed in the technique for creating the fluorescent marker with microscopy said, "Scientists need special probes to see molecules within living cells, however these probes can sometimes interact with the object we are trying to see. By using single-molecule microscopy, we can observe probes at 1000-fold lower concentrations than previously used". The team of scientists gave the conclusion that the G4 develop and disintegrate at an extremely fast pace. This indicates that they form only to carry out a particular function. Also, if they last for long, they can turn toxic for normal processes.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)