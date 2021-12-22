Omicron Threat: What Symptoms Are Associated With New COVID-19 Variant?

Based on the evidence that it contains a large number of mutations, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Omicron COVID-19 variant as a Variant of Concern. While researchers continue to find more about the complexity, contagiousness, and severity of the Omicron variant, it is important that people get immunised against the coronavirus, and follow safety measures, including the use of masks, to prevent the deadly virus from spreading rapidly.

While the Omicron variant, as per preliminary research, appears to be less severe than the Delta COVID variant, the World Health Organization has warned that it should not be dismissed as "mild." This information will be updated as and when more research is made available.

COVID-19 Omicron symptoms:

It's important to remember that all COVID-19 forms, especially the Delta form, which is still widespread around the world, can cause serious disease or death, which is why preventing the virus's spread and minimising the risk of infection are critical. While several cases of the Omicron variant has been asymptomatic, here are some common symptoms - as listed by the WHO - associated with the coronavirus and its Omicron variant:

fatigue,

muscular or body aches,

headache,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting, and

diarrhoea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Infections with no symptoms are also very prevalent.

Apart from these, scientists and researchers are examining whether new symptoms caused by the Omicron variant includes a loss in appetite. As Omicron is a Variant of Concern, WHO recommends that countries improve case surveillance and sequencing, share genome sequences on publicly accessible databases such as GISAID, report initial cases or clusters to WHO, and conduct field investigations and laboratory assessments to better understand if Omicron has different transmission or disease characteristics, or has an impact on vaccine effectiveness.

(Image: Unsplash)