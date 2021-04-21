People Getting 'lockdown Feet' Over Year Of Staying Home Due To COVID; Here's What It Is

Coronavirus was detected in 2019 in China and it spread across the world in 2020. Since then, the fight against COVID-19 is on, with the government taking various measures to stop the spread of the virus. Many countries imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. At this point, some places have also imposed strict quarantines and social distancing laws are in place to stop the spread of disease.

Lockdown feet: What is it?

The arrival of the novel coronavirus has impacted many aspects of modern life, especially, in healthcare. The majority of people's time has been spent at home. The period of the lockdown in the UK, however, has been longer than in many other nations. As a result, the majority of Britishers have been spending their days at home in their slippers.

However, many people have established 'lockdown feet' as a result of wearing so-called comfortable footwear. The people across the world who have been working at home wear comfortable clothes and footwear which has resulted in 'lockdown feet'. People have reported pain in the arch or heel of their feet. The condition is called 'plantar fasciitis', also known as 'lockdown feet'. As per reports, the condition is usually diagnosed in adults aged between 40 and 60, but working from home and spending more time indoors mean more are suffering from its painful symptoms.

(The above information is true based on reports online and from the notings of credible medical sources. For issues you feel may apply to you at an individual level, please consult a doctor/authorised medical practitioner.)

(Image Credits: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)